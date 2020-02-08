|
Robitaille, Jr, Albert "Al"
Albert "Al" H. Robitaille, Jr. of Pawtucket passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. At the time of his death he was at home and surrounded by his family. Born in 1935 in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert H., Sr. and Marie Alice (Provost) Robitaille, and the loving husband of Jeannette N. (Emery) Robitaille for sixty-three years.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Al commissioned the aircraft carrier USS Ranger, serving as a radioman. He had a blazing fast key hand and was among the fastest code senders on the east coast. He was a graduate of Valporaiso Technical Institute, where he studied electronics, and later earned an AS in Business from Johnson and Wales University. He worked at Raytheon as a technical writer for fifteen years, and worked for a variety of engineering and defense companies throughout New England. His passions, second only to his wife, included motorcycling, camping, ham radio operating, and dancing. Al served as a Co-State Representative for the Rhode Island Retreads motorcycle club with his wife for over 10 years (still actively riding until age 83, earning his license plate name UEY-for the abundance of U-turns that he made while leading the group). He loved touring on winding country roads with his club-mates, wrapped in his loving wife's arms, with the sound of her gentle snoring resounding in his helmet radio. As a lifelong member of W1AQ Ham Radio Club, Al made thousands of contacts with other Hams around the world as W1YUT. While in his 50's, he completed two Ocean State Marathons. For over 25 years, Al was a Scoutmaster for Troop 39 and a Scout Leader for Troop 25 both of Pawtucket, shaping the lives of hundreds of scouts by his example. He enjoyed taking his scouts camping, mountain climbing, and canoeing, and had a penchant for Euell Gibbons books on wild edibles, which, much to the chagrin of his scouts, frequently made its way into the menu on campouts. When back in civilization, Al enjoyed country western, line, square dancing, and especially waltzing with his lifelong dance partner and love of his life, Jeannette. Al was a man who enjoyed all that life brought him and always left things better than he found them.
A devoted family man, he is survived by his wife Jeannette, his five children, Albert L. Robitaille and his wife, Catherine, of Manchester, CT, Russell P. Robitaille and his wife, Jody, also of Manchester, CT, Valerie J. Burrus of Seekonk, MA, Bruce D. Robitaille and his wife, Patricia Zifcak, of Pawtucket and Juliette A. Robitaille of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren, Nicole and Michelle Robitaille, Nicholas and Jessica Robitaille, Brandon and Eric Burrus, and Montana Sisson; two sisters, Lorraine LaMontagne and her husband, Armand, of Scituate and Violet Quinn and her husband, Chris, of North Providence, and his three inseparable cousins, Romeo Robitaille and his wife, Dorothy, of Pawtucket, Raymond Robitaille and his wife, Kathy, of Maine and Terry Wojcik and her husband, Walter, of Pawtucket; along with many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday 2/11 at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, and completed thereafter with full military honors. Interment will be private. VISITATION will be held on Monday 2/10 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2020