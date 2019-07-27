Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Albert W. Quattrucci Obituary
QUATTRUCCI, ALBERT W.
Albert W. Quattrucci, 80, of Rumford passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Jane (O'Neill) Quattrucci.
Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Albert W. and Santa (Zachinno) Quattrucci. Mr. Quattrucci was a Building Official for the City of East Providence for 30 years before he retired. He was an avid classic car collector.
Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Ellen M. Quattrucci and Karen A. Hagan, two sons, Albert W. Quattrucci, III and James J. Quattrucci, four grandchildren, Isabella, Jonathon, Cameron and Catherine, two sisters, Lorraine Dill and Ann Marie Davis and five brothers, Lewis Quattrucci, Rocco Quattrucci, Arthur Quattrucci, Joseph Quattrucci and Carl Quattrucci. He was the brother of the late Robert Quattrucci and Donald Quattrucci.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 27, 2019
