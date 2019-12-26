|
|
GARDINER, ALBERTA F.
84, formerly of Scituate and Foster, passed away December 21st at home surrounded by her closest family following an on going illness of dementia. She was the wife of the late Raymond K. Gardiner. She was predeceased by her Eldest daughter Linda Carl, her granddaughter Melissa, sister Mary Galiardi, her father William Allen, her grandmother Louise Allen, her aunt Ellen Allen and her mother Evelyn Desonie. She is survived by her children; Joe Carl, Jr., William Carl, Albert Carl, Karen Bergstrom and Mary Carl. She was the grandmother of Joe, Jeremy, Bobbie, Robin, Samantha, Scott, Billy, Jason, Joshua, Tanya, Kyrstie and great grandchildren including Russell and Raymond Coia whom lived and helped care for her along with her latest best friend Sennya Marie. Alberta was a graduate of St. Xavier class of 1952. She was born in Providence. During her working years she was a Typesetting Supervisor for Manpower, Inc., an Assistant Editor of the East Providence Post, a Typesetter for the Observer Publications, Assistant Editor for Allendale Insurance and Senior Word Processing Typist for Rhode Island College. Visitation will be Saturday December 28th from 10-12noon in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate followed by burial in Philips Memorial Cemetery, Foster.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019