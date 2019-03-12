|
|
ROSE, ALBERTA P.
90, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Vincent C. Rose; mother of Jim, William, and David Rose; grandmother of five and sister of Eveylyn Piotrowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, March 14, from 5-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers Alberta would have loved for you to just do something nice for somebody today. :) For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019