RUDY, ALBERTA (KOUSSA)
97, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late John W. "Jack" Rudy.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Bashir and Ameena (Harris) Koussa, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 44 years.
Mrs. Rudy was an active member of the Church of St. Basil the Great in Lincoln. She served as President several times as well as holding other offices of St. Basil's Altar Sodality. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Organization, Prayer Line and Friendly Visitors. She cooked for many years for the St. Basil's Annual Bazaar. She loved to travel, cook, read and spend time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Fr. John Rudy, OFM of the Holy Name Franciscan Fathers, of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George, Albert and Michael Koussa.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln Monday, February 18 from 10-11:30 A.M. followed by a Melkite funeral service at 11:30 A.M. Her burial will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019