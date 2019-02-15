Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of St. Basil the Great
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln Monday, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Basil the Great
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln Monday, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Rudy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta (Koussa) Rudy


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alberta (Koussa) Rudy Obituary
RUDY, ALBERTA (KOUSSA)
97, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late John W. "Jack" Rudy.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Bashir and Ameena (Harris) Koussa, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 44 years.
Mrs. Rudy was an active member of the Church of St. Basil the Great in Lincoln. She served as President several times as well as holding other offices of St. Basil's Altar Sodality. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Organization, Prayer Line and Friendly Visitors. She cooked for many years for the St. Basil's Annual Bazaar. She loved to travel, cook, read and spend time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Fr. John Rudy, OFM of the Holy Name Franciscan Fathers, of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George, Albert and Michael Koussa.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln Monday, February 18 from 10-11:30 A.M. followed by a Melkite funeral service at 11:30 A.M. Her burial will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now