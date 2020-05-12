The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Alberta (Brown) Sciolto


1933 - 2020
Alberta (Brown) Sciolto Obituary
SCIOLTO, ALBERTA (Brown)
86, passed away at Robert's Health Center, May 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Vincent Sciolto Jr. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Raymond) Brown. She is survived by her children; Vincent Sciolto, Frances Ferrara, Joanna Gendron, Elizabeth Duffy and Lisa Fournier, and she was the mother of the late Carol Ann Sciolto. She is also survived by her sister Myrtle Barnhart, her brother-in-law Santo Sciolto, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her funeral and burial are private due to current health protocol. Please see complete obituary and share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
