|
|
SCIOLTO, ALBERTA (Brown)
86, passed away at Robert's Health Center, May 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Vincent Sciolto Jr. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Raymond) Brown. She is survived by her children; Vincent Sciolto, Frances Ferrara, Joanna Gendron, Elizabeth Duffy and Lisa Fournier, and she was the mother of the late Carol Ann Sciolto. She is also survived by her sister Myrtle Barnhart, her brother-in-law Santo Sciolto, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her funeral and burial are private due to current health protocol. Please see complete obituary and share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020