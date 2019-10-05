Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
Albina (Palumbo) Raftery


1929 - 2019
Albina (Palumbo) Raftery Obituary
RAFTERY, ALBINA (PALUMBO)
90, of Providence passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hope Hospice. She was the beloved wife of John Raftery, Jr. They were happily married for 64 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Theresa (Ferrazza) Palumbo.
Albina was a medical secretary at the Orthopedic Group for many years before her retirement. She also volunteered for several years at the Miriam Hospital.
She is survived by her loving children, John Raftery III and his wife Nancy, Theresa Bernier, and Karen Kedzierski and her husband John, who will all remember her as a strong and beautiful mother. She is also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren and 5 dear great-grandchildren. She was the loving mother of the late Stephen Raftery, mother in-law of the late Norman Bernier and devoted sister of the late Nicolina Girard.
Her funeral will be held Monday, October 7th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
