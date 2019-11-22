|
Angeli, Albini
Albina C. Angeli, 94, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 21, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Andrew Angeli.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Albina on Monday at 11:00 am in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Monday morning from 9:00am until 10:30 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. For the full obituary and lieu of flowers request please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019