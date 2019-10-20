The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston., RI
View Map
Albino DiPaola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albino DiPaola

Albino DiPaola Obituary
DiPAOLA, ALBINO
87, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Esposito) DiPaola for fifty-eight years.
Born in Cerreto Sannita, Italy, he was a son of the late Luigi and Concetta (Gismondi) DiPaola.
Mr. DiPaola was a jewelry polisher for various companies in the Providence area for over forty years before retiring.
He enjoyed gardening, watching Italian programs and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves four children, Louie DiPaola and his companion Josephine Reilly of Cranston, Carmela Pacheco-DiPaola and her late husband, Ernest Pacheco, Jr. of Cranston, Michael DiPaola and his wife Laura of Portsmouth and Anthony DiPaola and his wife Shelly of Smithfield; a sister-in-law, Maria DiPaola of Johnston; and four grandchildren, Daniella, Nicholas, Michael and Dawson. He was the brother of the late Maria Pelosi and Vito DiPaola; and brother-in-law of the late Pasquale Pelosi.
Funeral Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Tuesday morning 8:30-10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
