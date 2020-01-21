|
|
PEDREIRA M.D., Alceu L.
Dr. Alceu L. Pedreira. M.D., of Tiverton, RI, formerly of Westport, MA, died at home on Jan. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 26 years. Martha W. Pedreira. Dr. Pedreira was born in Corumba, the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, on May 14, 1933. He was the son of the late Alda S. Machado and the stepson of the late Olynto P. Machado. He was also the son of the late Antonio Pedreira.
Dr. Pedreira attended secondary school in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He received a bachelor of science degree from La Fayette College in Rio de Janeiro and his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro. Prior to moving to the US, he served in the Brazilian Navy. Upon arrival in the US, he interned at Edward W. Sparrow Hospital at Michigan State University, Lansing, MI, and did his residency in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Rush-Presbyterian-St.Luke's Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He practiced thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at the Truesdale Clinic, Charlton Memorial Hospital and at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, MA. He was the chief of the division of surgery at Charlton Memorial Hospital from 1990 until his retirement.
Dr. Pedreira enjoyed traveling, particularly to his native Brazil. He and his wife spent several weeks every year in Rio. He was a former member of the Yacht Club of Rio de Janeiro. He was a lifelong and devoted follower of the Fluminense soccer team of Rio. He was a former member of the Acoaxet Club in Westport MA, and an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Pedreira of North Bennington, VT, Paul Pedreira of Portland, OR, Susan Pedreira of Westport, MA and his grandson, Maxwell Perry-Pedreira of North Bennington, Vermont. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Elizabeth Hearn and her husband Kevin Hearn, and three step-grandchildren, William, Charles and Andrew Hearn of Wheatfield, NY.
At the request of Dr. Pedreira, Remembrance and burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton are private. Final arrangements are handled by Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com. Donations may be made in his memory to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020