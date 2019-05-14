|
BOLTON, ALDA M. (REBELLO)
85, of Mendon Road, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Robert H. Bolton, the love of her life and inseparable companion for over sixty-three years.
Born in Cumberland, a daughter of the late Antonio and Adelaide (Alves) Rebello, she had been a lifelong resident of the town.
Alda's life was a testament to her enduring Catholic faith, her commitment to helping others, and her family.
A long-time, devoted communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church, Cumberland, she often volunteered in the SPRED Program and taught confirmation classes with her husband over many years and to countless young parishioners.
As a young woman, she worked in the Mayor's offices in the Town of Cumberland. But her love of working with young people developed into a career in teaching, where for twenty years she specialized in bi-lingual education in the Cumberland High School ESL Program. That passion for learning did not stop with others — a graduate of Cumberland High School, she earned an associate degree from the Community College of R.I. at the age of 57, an achievement that brought her tremendous pride.
Once retired from teaching, she gave much of her time as a tireless volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, Providence, and at the Ronald McDonald Room at Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she was recognized for over fifteen years of devoted service. Her commitment to others never wavered — when she and Robert would spend part of their winters in West Palm Beach, Florida, she would volunteer in reading classes at the West Palm Beach Middle School.
But most of all, she loved her family and doted on her children and grandchildren. Holiday gatherings, gift-giving and entertaining for family were all meticulously orchestrated, while everyday "Grammy" duties from babysitting to cooking to driving and pick-ups were tirelessly and selflessly delivered. She will be missed.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Laurie A. Morelle, and her husband Richard, of Cumberland; three sons, Robert M. Bolton, and his wife Cristine, of Warwick, David S. Bolton, and his wife Claudia of Miami, FL, and Brian H. Bolton, and his wife Carolyn, of Groton, MA; one sister, Dorothy Plant, and her husband Fredrick, of Port Orange, FL; and six grandchildren, Douglas Bolton, Connor Bolton, Stephanie Morelle, Jessica Morelle, Emma Bolton, and Catherine Bolton. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, R.I. 02905 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019