Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. John and James Church
20 Washington Street
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Aldea L. (Desrosiers) Leitao


Aldea L. (Desrosiers) Leitao Obituary
LEITAO, ALDEA L. (DESROSIERS)
86, of West Warwick passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in West Warwick surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George Leitao.
She was born in West Warwick on October 5, 1932, a daughter of the late Ovila and Lea (Laramee) Desrosiers.
She leaves two sons, Charles E. Leitao of Leesburg, Virginia and James A. Leitao of Rome, New York; three daughters, Lorie A. Vieira and fiance, Lloyd of Coventry, Tina M. Champagne and husband, Roger of West Greenwich, and Maryanne Williamson and husband, Timothy of West Warwick; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Charles E. Desrosiers, Ovila Desrosiers, Jr., Jean-Paul Desrosiers, Joseph L. Desrosiers, and Carmelle Steup.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in SS. John and James Church, 20 Washington Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in the Saint Joseph Cemetery in West Warwick. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made the the American Parkinson Disease Association – R.I. Chapter, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, R.I. 02940. For complete obituary and funeral information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
