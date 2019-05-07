|
|
KANELAKOS, ALDINA "Dina"
87 of Seekonk, MA., passed away May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ernest J. Kanelakos for 64 years. Beloved mother of John E. Kanelakos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 6-8 P.M. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019