Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WOODLAWN Funeral Home
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
175 Oaklawn Ave.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Aldina "Dina" Kanelakos

Aldina "Dina" Kanelakos Obituary
KANELAKOS, ALDINA "Dina"
87 of Seekonk, MA., passed away May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ernest J. Kanelakos for 64 years. Beloved mother of John E. Kanelakos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 6-8 P.M. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
