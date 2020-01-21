|
|
Kairys, Aldona A.,
90, of North Providence passed away Friday at Capitol Ridge in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew J. Kairys.
The funeral will be held Thursday, at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4:00 – 8:00 pm. For online condolences visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
