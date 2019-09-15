|
CALDARONE, ALENA
93, formerly of Cranston, Jamestown, and Greenville, peacefully departed this life on September 9, 2019. She was born in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on July 4, 1926, and came to this country as a 20-year-old GI war bride.
Alena loved spending time with her family, especially on July 4th. Each year, that day held a special memory of when she arrived in New York Harbor on her birthday, her boat sailing by the Statue of Liberty, to join her husband and new family.
Alena was very proud of being a naturalized citizen and believed "individuals can help in a democratic system." She became involved in many volunteer endeavors. Her interest in the environment, conservation and gardening began when she served for many years as a Girl Scout leader for her three daughters.
While residing in Cranston, she was a member of the Meshanticut Garden Club, serving as its Conservation Chairman. Alena also served as a member of the Cranston Conservation Commission for 12 years, some as chairman, for which she received a citation from the city for dedicated service.
As a member of the Governor's Task Force on Agricultural Preservation, she contributed to rewriting the Farm, Forest and Open Space Law, passed in 1980, and worked on the legislation enabling the purchase of development rights for farm land, passed in 1981.
Named to the Rhode Island Governor's Advisory council of the Natural Heritage Preservation Commission in 1987, Alena helped approve preservation of over 3,700 acres of open space at a cost of over $22,000,000.
While residing in Jamestown, she joined the local Quononoquott Garden Club, serving as President from 1987-1989. During that time, this small club of 24 members planted thousands of daffodil bulbs in its community public areas.
During the past five years Alena lived at the Village at Waterman Lake, enjoying the companionship of her friends there and participating in dozens of activities offered -- from boat rides on Waterman Lake to yoga and bone building, Scrabble, book club, current events group, and gardening in both the greenhouse and vegetable gardens. Her daughters treasure the book she wrote, through the Village's memoir writing group, about her childhood in the Czech Republic.
Alena was predeceased by her husband, William E. Caldarone. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Paula Morris, Jeanette Caldarone, and Elaine Caldarone; two grandsons, Peter (Robyn) Longo and Paul Longo, and three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Quinn, and Dominic Longo.
Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 USA, (800) 628-6860, www.support.nature.org. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019