LUCCA, ALESSANDRIA (DIFONZO)
known as Tina to everyone, passed away of natural causes, peacefully, at her home at 58 Lincoln Park Avenue, Cranston on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after having attained the great age of 102 years old. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Conti) DiFonzo, Tina moved to Cranston in 1972. She was the wife of the late Angelo Lucca.
Tina was formerly employed in various supervisory positions for several jewelry manufacturing companies in Providence until her retirement in 1982. Her greatest joys were caring for her family and preparing wonderful Italian meals. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and was especially thrilled to have the opportunity to visit Pico, Italy to see first-hand the home where her mom was born and raised.
She was the devoted mother of Anthony A. and Nicholas D. Lucca. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anthony J. Lucca and his wife Carrie, Michael Lucca, Christopher Lucca and his wife Danielle, Nicole Griffis and her husband Dylan and her great-grandchildren, Isabelle Lucca, Lucca Griffis, Wesley Griffis and Avery Lucca. Tina was the loving sister of the late Phyllis (DiFonzo) Gravino and Angelina DiFonzo.
Because of the precautions necessitated by the Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A memorial mass and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020