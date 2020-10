Lucca, Alessandria (Tina)A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI. Please be respectful of the precautions of social distancing and mask wearing necessitated by the Covid-19 virus. Because of the fears and concerns of dining out during this pandemic, a collation following Mass is respectfully omitted. Visit www.nardolillo.com for online condolences.