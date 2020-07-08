CAPPELLO, ALESSANDRO "TARZAN"
age 81, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at his home on July 5, 2020. He was the husband of Anna (Gemma) Cappello.
Born in San Ambrogio, Italy, the son of the late Alberico and Angela (DiNitto) Cappello, he lived in Providence before moving to Warwick in 1968.
Mr. Cappello was employed as an auto body technician at Affordable Auto Body in Warwick for 20 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the San Biagio Society.
He was the father of Rebecca Cappello of Myrtle Beach, SC, Malinda Paterson of Warwick, and the late Richard Cappello; the brother of Brigida Rossi of Cranston; the grandfather of Courtney Kreshak and Marissa Marcello; the great-grandfather of Brayden and Brynn Arnold; and the uncle of Michael Rossi, Jr., Laurie Rossi, Gionna Rossi, Michael Gemma, Sr., and many more.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. www.barrettandcotter.com