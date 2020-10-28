1/1
Dr. Alexander Adams McBurney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCBURNEY, DR. ALEXANDER ADAMS
87, of Kingston, Rhode Island, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Lindemann McBurney, five children (Blaine, Robin, Christian, and Shaun McBurney, and Jon Jeffrey Tyzbir), eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Dr. McBurney began his practice as a urologist at Newport Hospital in 1965 and at South County Hospital in 1968. Dr. McBurney and Donna enjoyed their family, collecting art, and restoring a historic house at Hardeman, Missouri. He retired in 2000, after 35 years in practice. In 2004, he joined a group of volunteers who operated the coffee shop at South County Hospital. He was proud that they raised tens of thousands of dollars each year that was donated to the hospital and also provided services to employees and families. After logging more than 3,000 hours, he was named South County Health's 2016 Volunteer of the Year. Due to Covid a memorial service will be held when the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The McBurney Scholarship Fund at Exchange Bank of Missouri, 201 W. Maple St., Slater, MO 65349. For a fuller description of his life and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved