Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
The Butterfield Chapel
500 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Garden City
Cranston, RI
Alexander D. Rego Obituary
REGO, ALEXANDER D.
89, passed away at home on Monday December 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday December 7th at 10:00am in St. Mark Church Garden City Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held tomorrrow morning prior to the Funeral Mass in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston beginning at 8:30. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
