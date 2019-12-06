|
|
REGO, ALEXANDER D.
89, passed away at home on Monday December 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday December 7th at 10:00am in St. Mark Church Garden City Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held tomorrrow morning prior to the Funeral Mass in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston beginning at 8:30. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2019