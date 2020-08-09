1/1
Alexander Moretti
1931 - 2020
Moretti, Alexander
89, Born February 27,1931 passed away peacefully at home August 3, 2020 surrounded by family.Son of the late Giovanni and Asunta (Tortoria) Moretti. Survived by wife Ada L. Moretti (Feeney) and children, Veronica Moretti-Niebuhr her husband Mark, Patricia Moretti and Alex Moretti and wife Jill. Also his beloved grandchildren Enzo and Sophia. He served in the Korean War, and was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and for a time president of GWRRA. A retired Teamster spent his last days in Charlotte, N.C.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020
I will miss your silliness xo
Patty Moretti
Family
August 7, 2020
We know there are Harleys in Heaven~Ride on Daddy
Patty Moretti
Family
