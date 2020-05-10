Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Alexander Ondis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander "Al" Ondis

Alexander "Al" Ondis Obituary
Ondis, Alexander "Al"
On Thursday, May 7, 2020 .
Alexander "Al" Anthony Ondis, 79 of Owings Mills
Beloved husband of Olivia (Maiorisi) Ondis of 56 and ½ years.Devoted Father of Michael A. and wife Kristine Ondis, Anthony S. Ondis, Karen T. Ondis and wife Kimberly Hicks, Sandra and husband Mark Carroll. Dear brother of Janice Mantia. Loving grandfather of Andrew Ondis, Katherine and Ryan Carroll.Services are PRIVATE but will be LIVE STREAMED ON Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12 noon at www.burrier-queen.com; a Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
