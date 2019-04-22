|
SAMMARTINO, ALFED J.
84, of North Providence, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Lynch) Sammartino for 49 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pasco and Jenny (Paolissso) Sammartino.
Mr. Sammartino worked as a custodian at McGuire Elementary in North Providence. Formally, he worked at the Samsan Jewelry Company, a family owned business. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Sons of Italy. An avid runner, he ran many marathons including the Boston Marathon and the Mount Washington Road Race.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christine Fretz and her husband Kurt; two brothers, Louis and Everett Sammartino; a sister, Elizabeth Sorrentino; a granddaughter, Michaela Pinson and her fiancé Anthony Bodine; and a great granddaughter, Avery Bodine.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visitation is on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 between 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Sammartino's memory may be made to: Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2019