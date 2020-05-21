|
MANFREDI, ALFONSE V.
81, passed away on May 18, 2020.
Son of the late Frank A. and Generosa (Garofalo) Manfredi; beloved husband of Clorinda B. (Campanella) Manfredi; loving father to Frank A. Manfredi and Brigida M. Johnson and her husband Robert; devoted grandfather of David and Marissa Johnson; brother of Vincenza R. Manfredi and the late Julia J. Manfredi.
Al and Rinda shared 55 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they owned and operated ALRIN Manufacturing. Always honorable and generous to a fault, in both his personal life and business, clients from around the world became friends. Al always put his family first. When not with them, he enjoyed fly fishing and hunting.
Funeral services and graveside burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020