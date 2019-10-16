The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
931 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
View Map
Dr. Alfonso J. "Cris" Criscuolo

Dr. Alfonso J. "Cris" Criscuolo Obituary
CRISCUOLO, ALFONSO J. "DR. CRIS"
95, of Hoffman Ave., Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the husband of the late Susan (Uva) Criscuolo. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Filomena (Rinaldi) Santilli and dear brother of the late Joseph Criscuolo.
After serving his country honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW-II, Al obtained his real estate license and owned and operated the former Club 48 in Johnston for many years before retiring. He was also a member of the DAV-Rhody Chapter and Veteran of Foreign Wars, as well as a founding member of St. Rocco's Church in Johnston.
He was the devoted father of Brenda A. Garofalo of Lincoln, Kevin A. Criscuolo of Pompano Beach, FL, and the late Kathleen Winsor of Smithfield; loving grandfather of Alan Winsor, Shayna Mariotti, Nathan Winsor, and Gabriella Garofalo; cherished great-grandfather of Sydney, Alexandria, Ryland and Luca; and life companion of Evelyn Silvestro. Al will be remembered for his effervescent personality, contagious smile, and everlasting humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, October 17th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 11 a.m. Entombment with military honors will be at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
