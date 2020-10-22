1/1
Alfred C. "Fred" Sauerbrey
1936 - 2020
SAUERBREY, ALFRED C. "FRED"
Died of cancer on October 20, 2020, at the age of 83. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Anne (Watkins) Sauerbrey. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Emil A. and Babette Sauerbrey.
Mr. Sauerbrey had been Corporate Secretary and Director of Taxes and Insurance for Brown & Sharpe for many years, prior to becoming a tax and financial consultant in East Greenwich. He was a former president of the New England Chapter of Tax Executives Institute in Boston. He held an accounting degree from Lehigh University and an MBA from American University. He was an Enrolled Agent with authority to practice before the IRS.
Fred was an avid motorcyclist and mountain hiker. He had a passion for antique cars, motorcycles, and steam locomotives. He was a member and small group Bible study leader at Christ Church in East Greenwich. Fred had a winsome faith, and loved sharing the message of Christ with others. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children: Suzanne B. Dudt-Froment and husband Timothy of Houston, PA, David W. Sauerbrey and wife Julie of Marion, MA, Karl F. Sauerbrey and wife Angielique of West Greenwich, and Jonathan M. Sauerbrey and wife Heather of Coventry. Fred was the grandfather of nine: Heather, Heidi, Kristina, Stephen, Brynn, Aubrie, Daniel, Genevieve and Gage. He was the brother of Wilmer J. E. Sauerbrey of Baldwin, MD.
Visiting hours from 9:00-10:00 am, Saturday, October 24th at Christ Church, 1025 Main Street, East Greenwich, followed at 11:00 am by the funeral service. Cccov.online.church. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church. hillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christ Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Dean Briggs
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, will pray for strength to get through this time of grief.
Dee Keeler
Friend
October 21, 2020
All our love and prayers to all of you ! What a faithful man Fred was to his God and his church.
Love,
Lyle and Mary Mook
October 21, 2020
So very sorry to say goodbye to Fred. What an anchor and smile for decades at Christ Christ. Sending love and sympathy to you all.
Nancy and Ron Wolanski
Friend
