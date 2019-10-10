|
CARCIERI, ALFRED,
98, of East Greenwich, and a longtime resident of North Providence, passed away October 7, 2019.
Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine and Angelina (Carcieri) Carcieri; husband of the late Anita (Fiorillo) Carcieri; father of Dr. David Carcieri and his wife Brenda; grandfather of Elizabeth, Rebecca and Kristen, all of Warwick; brother of the late Domenic and William Carcieri, Irene Delfarno, Jenny Coia, Amelia DellaValle, Margaret Porcaro and Mary Bonaventura.
The family founded Carcieri's Super Market on Charles Street in Providence in the 1920s and he was a co-owner with his brothers until 1976. He then worked in the Real Estate Division of the RI Department of Transportation, retiring in 1996.
He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving in Army administration in the U.S. and Europe where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
A devout Catholic, he was a former trustee of St. Anthony Church in North Providence where he also served as a Eucharistic minister and honorary member of the Holy Name Society.
Visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019