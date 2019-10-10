Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Carcieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Carcieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Carcieri Obituary
CARCIERI, ALFRED,
98, of East Greenwich, and a longtime resident of North Providence, passed away October 7, 2019.
Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine and Angelina (Carcieri) Carcieri; husband of the late Anita (Fiorillo) Carcieri; father of Dr. David Carcieri and his wife Brenda; grandfather of Elizabeth, Rebecca and Kristen, all of Warwick; brother of the late Domenic and William Carcieri, Irene Delfarno, Jenny Coia, Amelia DellaValle, Margaret Porcaro and Mary Bonaventura.
The family founded Carcieri's Super Market on Charles Street in Providence in the 1920s and he was a co-owner with his brothers until 1976. He then worked in the Real Estate Division of the RI Department of Transportation, retiring in 1996.
He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving in Army administration in the U.S. and Europe where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
A devout Catholic, he was a former trustee of St. Anthony Church in North Providence where he also served as a Eucharistic minister and honorary member of the Holy Name Society.
Visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now