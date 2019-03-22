Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
BERTONCINI, ALFRED F. (PROVIDENCE FD & NPFD CHIEF RET.),
84, passed away March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving sons.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alfred F. and Mary (Turbitt) Bertoncini; beloved husband of 60 years to Caroline (Pezzullo) Bertoncini; father of David M. Bertoncini (Providence FD) and his wife Cynthia, Mark F. Bertoncini and his wife Roberta, and Paul J. Bertoncini and his wife Sabrina; brother of Paula M. Foye; and grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Danielle and Vincent Bertoncini.
Alfred retired from the Providence and North Providence Fire Departments as Chief and had also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 3-7 p.m. with funeral services Monday at 8:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, followed by entombment with Military Honors in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.alz.org/ri.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
