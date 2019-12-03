Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
4th Avenue
East Greenwich, RI
Alfred F. Incera Obituary
Incera, Alfred F.
73, of East Greenwich, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Home. He was the former husband of Veronica (McArdle) Incera.
Born in Havana, Cuba, he was a son of the late Alfredo C. and Carmen (Miro) Incera.
Alfred was a self employed accountant for many years before retiring, and was also a controller for the Greater Providence Deposit and Trust Bank for many years. He was a 1975 graduate of Providence College.
He leaves a son, Matthew M. Incera and his wife Amy, a daughter Kerry Nardolillo and her husband Geoff, two brothers, William Incera and Alexander Incera, four sisters, Margie Gutierrez, Carmen Robichaud, LoryI. Fitzgerald, and Christine Hoskins, seven grandchildren, Peter, Sofia, Anika, Thomas, James, Isabella and Jonathan, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 4th Avenue, East Greenwich. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Elizabeth Home Activities Fund, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 in his memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
