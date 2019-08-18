|
|
FACTOR, ALFRED
88, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Presel) Factor for 63 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Benjamin and Jenny (Singer) Factor, he had lived in Cranston for 60 years, previously living in Providence. He was a lawyer and former president for Kirshenbaum & Kirshenbaum for 51 years, retiring in 2008. Alfred was a graduate of URI and Boston University School of Law, where he was on Law Review. He was a member of the former RI Jewish Fraternal Association, a member and former president of the RI Board of Bar Examiners and member of the Committee of Character and Fitness. Devoted father of Jeffrey Factor, MD and his wife, Susan, of Avon, CT and Robyn and her husband, William Forte, of Cranston. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Zettel. Loving grandfather of Rebecca, Alyssa, Lauren and Jaime. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 1:00 p.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . Shiva will be observed at 165 Council Rock Road, Cranston on Monday 3-6 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2019