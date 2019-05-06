CAPOVERDE, ALFRED J.

86, of Blaisdell St., Cranston, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Louise R. (Gravina) Capoverde. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frank and Elvera (Ventriglia) Capoverde.

Cappi was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 17 years and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a member of VFW, American Legion and .

Besides his wife Louise, he was the devoted father of Susan L. Denisewich and her husband Raymond of Cranston, Stephen L. Capoverde and his wife Josephine and Sandra A. Howard and her husband Keith, all of Port Charlotte, FL; loving grandfather of Eric, Stephanie, Gianna, Anthony, Gino, Matthew and Andrew; cherished great-grandfather of Giada, Mackenzie, Adalynn and Bentley; and dear brother of the late Frank, Louis and Robert Capoverde.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, May 8th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 244 Smith St., Providence at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Giovanni Folcarelli Chapter #1, 1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, RI 02920.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019