Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Alfred J. Newman Jr. Obituary
NEWMAN JR., ALFRED J.
97, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Bethany Home of RI, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (Magnone) Newman for 53 years. Al was also the fiancée of Patricia Pyne of Cranston. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Alfred J. Newman Sr., and Marion (Martineau) Newman.
Alfred was a maintenance manager for EGG Sealol for 35 years. He was a US Army veteran serving during WWII in Patton's 3rd army. Al was also a Master Sergeant with the US Air Force National Guard for 30 years. He was married at and a parishioner of St. Matthew's Church, Cranston, since 1946. Alfred loved traveling and woodworking.
He is survived by his loving children, Robert Newman and his wife Sue of Coventry, and Laurie Boeglin of Hope Valley. Al was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Cutler. He was the cherished grandfather of Carl Riecke, AnneMarie Riecke, Jessica Morrissey and her husband Jonathan, Kyle Newman and Kerri Fontes. Alfred was the great grandfather of 4. He was the brother of Lillian Threshier of Pawtucket, the late Beatrice Cookson, Chester and Herbert Newman.
Mr. Newman's funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
