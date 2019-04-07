|
|
PELCZARSKI, ALFRED J.
Alfred ("Fred") Pelczarski, 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 3, 2019. He was the husband of Jane (Iwanski) Pelczarski for 60 years.
He was born and lived his entire life in New Bedford. He was the son of the late Jozef and Zofia (Jamrogrewicz) Pelczarski, and the brother of the late John and Stanley Pelczarski.
He was a graduate of Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania. During the Korean Conflict, he served in an army medical unit in Germany. He had a distinguished career as an insurance investigator for Fireman's Fund and several other large insurance companies. For most of his life, he was a communicant of St. Casimir's Church.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter, Attorney Karen Pelczarski, and her husband Richard Field; a son, Michael Pelczarski, and his wife Maureen (Gallagher) Pelczarski; and two grandchildren, Julia and Nikolai Pelczarski.
He enjoyed following world events, playing the stock market, boating on Narragansett Bay on his children's boats, spending time with his cherished wife and family, and being "Dziadziu" to his beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered for his talkative, gregarious nature, and his keen intellect.
The funeral will be private. Donations in his name may be sent to the Nativity Preparatory School of New Bedford, 66 Spring Street, New Bedford, MA 02740.
For condolences, visit www.machnowskifuneral.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019