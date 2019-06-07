Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
Alfred J. Sauriol Jr. Obituary
SAURIOL, JR., ALFRED J.
81, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born in Providence a son of the late Alfred J., Sr. and Pearl F. (Lavoie) Sauriol. Mr. Sauriol was a member of the RI Army National Guard for several years. Mr. Sauriol was mechanic and owner of the former Al's Mobil Station in Pawtucket. He lived in Pawtucket for many years before moving to Warwick for 10 years. He was a former member of the Elks Lodge in Pawtucket. He enjoyed cooking and being outdoors working in the yard and riding his motorcycle.
He was the father of Crystal Capparrille, Cheryl "Sherrie" Bishandeski, Carol E. Olney, Fern Thompson and Holly L. Carreiro. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Inurnment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations to , 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
