|
|
Sisto, Sr., Alfred John
81, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Al was born on September 22, 1938, to John and Mary (Cirelli) Sisto. He was the beloved husband of Louise M. (Caldarone) Sisto for 54 years. Al worked for RI College as a landscaper for 28 years before his retirement. He was a devote Catholic and a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. Al is survived by his son Alfred John Sisto, Jr. Grandson Jonathon Paul Sisto. Brother of Barbara Malark. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his sister Alice Sousa and brother John Sisto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence, at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence. For further information and condolences, please visit, Mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020