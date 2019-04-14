Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
LOMBARDO, ALFRED
82, of Dorchester Avenue, Providence passed away April 11, 2019. He was the husband of 50 years to Betty Ann (Thompson) Lombardo.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Adeline (Moretti) Lombardo.
Alfred was a carpenter for the Carpenter's Union; Local 330 before retiring. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion.
He was the father of Lori Stromberg and her husband Keith and grandfather of Victoria and her fiancé Michael Dihn, Hunter and Lily. He was also the brother of Anthony and Angelo Lombardo, Helen Rainone, Margaret Landry and the late William Lombardo.
His funeral and visitation will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:00 am. Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's memory to the ,85 Astor Avenue, Ste 2, Norwood, MA 02062. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
