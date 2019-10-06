Home

Alfred "Ray" McCrory

Alfred "Ray" McCrory Obituary
McCRORY, ALFRED "RAY"
88, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Ray worked as a Station Manager for Eastern Airlines before retiring.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jean Harley. He was the father of Stephen McCrory (Doreen Gelfuso), Glenn McCrory (Ann), Meade McCrory (Patricia Stewart), Jonathan McCrory (Yvonne Walsh), and Meredith McCrory Laws (Berry, III); brother of the late Gene McCrory, Evelyn Butler, and Clara Luna. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
For full obituary and service details, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
