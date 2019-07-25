ALVAREZ, COLONEL ALFRED P., "AL"

Colonel Alfred ("Al") P. Alvarez, 84, of Warwick, Rhode Island and Phoenix, Arizona, died peacefully at his home on July 14, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1935, in New York City, the son of the late John and Anna (Martinez) Alvarez.

He graduated from Saint Michael's Diocesan High School in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island where he received a B.S. Degree. He completed graduate studies at Rhode Island College receiving a M. Ed. and at the University of Maryland in Vitrey le Francois, France. He was a teacher at the Ladd School, prior to and following his active duty service in the United States Army. He was head of the local Teachers Union. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Civic Action Honor Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachute Badge, and Special Forces tab (Green Beret). He served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the 101st Airborne Division. He served in the 76th Maneuver Training Command in Cranston, RI as part of the Army Reserve where he served as the Deputy and then the Chief of the Armor branch. He also taught classes in counterinsurgency to Reserve and National Guard units prior to retiring as a Colonel with 27 years of service.

Al was a life member of the National Ski Patrol, life member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus of Corpus Christi Church in Phoenix, Arizona. His life's passion was baseball, playing as a child, teen, during college, and throughout his life. He coached baseball and mentored the community's youth for many years for the Warwick Police Athletic League and North Kingston American Legion. He coached and played in the Rhode Island Men's Senior Baseball League, Rhode Island Amateur League, the Sunset Amateur League, the New England Collegiate Baseball League and later the Phoenix Men's Senior Baseball League. He won two World Series rings as a coach and player in the men's Senior Baseball League. He also coached numerous Special Olympic Events and was for many years an Umpire for both men's and women's community, high school, and collegiate baseball and softball leagues throughout the United States.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen (Capuano) Alvarez, his sons, Colonel John and wife, Jenifer Alvarez, Major James and wife, Kathryn Alvarez and his daughter, Patricia MacDonald. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Amanda, Captain James Jr., Jacob, and Kevin Alvarez, Megan Senn (husband, 2nd Lieutenant Kyle), and Samantha and Katherine MacDonald. He also leaves behind his twin sister, Rose Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John Alvarez, Albert Alvarez and Adelaide Spitsbergen.

Services:

Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, July 25th at the"WOODLAWN" Funeral Home at 600 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, RI 02910. https://www.woodlawnri.com/

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Kevin's Church at 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI at 12 noon on Friday, July 26th, officiated by Chaplain (Colonel retired) Robert Marciano. https://stkevin-stbenedict.org/, Assembly time at WOODLAWN is 10:45 a.m.

Burial with Military Honors will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, July 26th at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 301 S County Trail, Exeter, RI. http://www.vets.ri.gov/includes/benefits/memorial/rivmc.php

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) https://www.dav.org/ . Published in The Providence Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019