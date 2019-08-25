Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Alfred P. DiBiasio Obituary
DiBIASIO, ALFRED P.
age 93, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. Husband of Mary (Russo) DiBiasio. Father of Linda DiBiasio DeQuattro and Lori DiBiasio.
Funeral Tuesday, August 27, at 12 noon from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
