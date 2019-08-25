|
DiBIASIO, ALFRED P.
age 93, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. Husband of Mary (Russo) DiBiasio. Father of Linda DiBiasio DeQuattro and Lori DiBiasio.
Funeral Tuesday, August 27, at 12 noon from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
