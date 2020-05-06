The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Alfred P. Papa Obituary
PAPA, ALFRED P.
98, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Morgan Health Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (DiResto) Papa. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Andrea and Maria (Moretti) Papa.
Alfred was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps serving in Okinawa, Japan in World War II. After his military service, he worked as an electrician retiring from WALCO Electric in Providence.
He is survived by his loving children, Sharon Papa Rowe and her husband Leo of Cranston, Robert Papa and his wife Denise of Cranston, John Papa and his wife Marilyn of West Warwick, and the late Andrew Papa; cherished grandchildren, Valerie, Natalie and Samantha; five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
His funeral service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite #3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020
