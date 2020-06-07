Alfred Quattrucci Jr.
QUATTRUCCI JR., ALFRED
87 of North Providence, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He was the father of Anne Marie Quattrucci of East Providence; the brother of Rita Quattrucci of Cranston and the late William A. Quattrucci; the uncle of William A. Quattrucci Jr., Brian Quattrucci, and Erica Napoleoni; and the loving companion of Marie Tartaglione.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, June 9, at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, East Providence. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loreto Memorial Fund, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
