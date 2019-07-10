Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Warwick Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pedro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred R. Pedro Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred R. Pedro Sr. Obituary
PEDRO, ALFRED R., SR.
98, passed away on July 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Alfred was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Pelosi) Pedro, and would have been married 70 years on July 4th. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Thomas and Lena (Moretti) Petrillo. Alfred worked as a manager for General Electric Wiring Division for over 30 years. He also was an electrician and had his own Electrical business. A WWII Army veteran, he served in the European Theater.
Alfred is survived by his children Russell of Warwick, and Linda of Cumberland, and is predeceased by his brothers, James and John Petrillo.
His funeral will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now