|
|
PEDRO, ALFRED R., SR.
98, passed away on July 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Alfred was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Pelosi) Pedro, and would have been married 70 years on July 4th. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Thomas and Lena (Moretti) Petrillo. Alfred worked as a manager for General Electric Wiring Division for over 30 years. He also was an electrician and had his own Electrical business. A WWII Army veteran, he served in the European Theater.
Alfred is survived by his children Russell of Warwick, and Linda of Cumberland, and is predeceased by his brothers, James and John Petrillo.
His funeral will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019