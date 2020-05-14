Home

Alfred Souza Obituary
SOUZA, ALFRED
passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Linn Healthcare Center, East Providence from complications of COVID-19. A former Seekonk resident, he was the husband of the late Norma M.(Vinhateiro) Souza and was the son of the late Elias M. and Louise B. (Fagundes) Souza. He was born in East Providence and would have celebrated his 97th birthday on May 31. He was active in the East
Providence community, where he established and was President of Custom Woodworking Co. for over 50 years. For the full obituary, please visit the Rebello Funeral Home website at www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020
