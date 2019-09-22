Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Howes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Upham Howes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Upham Howes Obituary
HOWES, ALFRED UPHAM
Alfred Upham Howes, 84, died unexpectedly at home on August 22, 2019. Born in Providence on December 5, 1934, Al graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, attended Colby College and graduated from Brown University. He was the son of the late Marion Upham Howes and Jean Paul Howes, Jr.
Al was in the Army and served for a time in Germany. He was a licensed navigator in the Merchant Marine for most of his career returning to Providence in the early 1990's.
Al enjoyed spending time at the family farm in North Hero, Vermont. In 2000, he donated the property to the Lake Champlain Land Trust.
Al was a member of the Upham Family Society. He was active at St. Martin's Episcopal Church where he served in many roles including Sacristan. He will be sorely missed by his friends and the St. Martin's community.
There will be a special Evensong in Al's memory on Sunday, October 13 at 4:30pm at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence. For information, call 401-751-2141.
For online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now