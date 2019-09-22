|
HOWES, ALFRED UPHAM
Alfred Upham Howes, 84, died unexpectedly at home on August 22, 2019. Born in Providence on December 5, 1934, Al graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, attended Colby College and graduated from Brown University. He was the son of the late Marion Upham Howes and Jean Paul Howes, Jr.
Al was in the Army and served for a time in Germany. He was a licensed navigator in the Merchant Marine for most of his career returning to Providence in the early 1990's.
Al enjoyed spending time at the family farm in North Hero, Vermont. In 2000, he donated the property to the Lake Champlain Land Trust.
Al was a member of the Upham Family Society. He was active at St. Martin's Episcopal Church where he served in many roles including Sacristan. He will be sorely missed by his friends and the St. Martin's community.
There will be a special Evensong in Al's memory on Sunday, October 13 at 4:30pm at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence. For information, call 401-751-2141.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019