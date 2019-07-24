|
PETROSINELLI, ALFRED V.
Alfred Vincent Petrosinelli, 85, a resident of North Ft. Myers, FL since 1992, formerly of Johnston, RI, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 under the care of Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. He was born May 15, 1934 in Providence, RI to Alfred (Freddie) Petrosinelli and Katherine Degidio, now deceased.
Al, as he was known to his many friends and family, began a career as a builder, joining his father in their home construction business where he perfected his craft of carpentry. Al later joined the Johnston Fire Department and received many promotions throughout his distinguished 30 years of service including EMT, Lieutenant, Captain, Fire Marshall and ultimately retiring as Fire Chief. The many career related plaques, awards, books and souvenirs that adorn his home are a testament to not only Al's dedication to this honorable profession, but also to the daily pride he felt of being a firefighter. Al was also an active member of Saint Therese Church where he was head usher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy Petrosinelli of North Ft. Myers, FL; two children, Deborah Huckabee (Robert) of Acushnet, MA and Daniel Petrosinelli (Lori) of Hopkinton, MA; five grandchildren, Jessica Fortin, Scott Huckabee, Matthew Huckabee, Alexandria Petrosinelli and Andrew Petrosinelli; as well as four great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27th at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston, RI 02919.
Donations in memory of Alfred Petrosinelli may be made to:
St. Therese Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903; or
Hope Healthcare, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Published in The Providence Journal on July 24, 2019