Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 723-2042
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Cemetery
Rumford, RI
Alfred William Dark Jr.


1928 - 2019
Alfred William Dark Jr. Obituary
DARK, Jr., Alfred William
of Cumberland, RI, passed on July 1, 2019 at 5:46 am at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. He was 90 years old. Al, as he was known to friends and family, was born to Alfred W. Dark Sr. and Doris Parfiet Dark on October 17, 1928 in Providence, RI. He was the eldest of 4 children, two brothers, Irving and Frederick who preceded him in death and one surviving sister Dorothy Archembeau of Little Falls, NY. He served as a Military Policeman in the Army, post World War II, to help maintain order in Japan in 1946. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1948. Al received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bryant College in 1951. He then went on to work at AMICA Insurance Co. for 41 years, retiring as Accounting Supervisor in 1992. He was a member of the Masons since 1960. He was also a member of the Cercle of Lauriete since 2004. Al was the former husband of the late Barbara White and beloved husband of Jacqueline Marie (Hyde) Dark who predeceased him in 2004. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Duggan, Alfred W. Dark III and Jodi Dark. He is also survived by Marlene Baker, John Isele and Donna Fontes, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and his dear devoted friend Irene Newlands, whom he loved very much. All friends and family are invited to say their good-byes on Friday, July 5th during calling hours, 9 am - 11 am, immediately followed by a funeral service at Merrick R. Williams Funeral Home 210 Taunton Ave. in East Providence, RI. A burial will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Rumford, RI following the service. In lieu of flowers donations in Alfred's name may be made to the Rhode Island Animal Humane Society.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
