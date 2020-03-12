Home

Alfred Y. Hurwitz

Alfred Y. Hurwitz Obituary
Hurwitz, Alfred Y.
Hurwitz, Alfred Yale, 92, of Barrington, died Wednesday at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Hospice Center. He was the son of the late Samuel and Esther (Elinsky) Hurwitz. He was the husband of the late Gloria G. (Cramer) Hurwitz. Mr. Hurwitz was the Head Receiver for the former American Tourister Manufacturing.
He leaves his son, Steven J. Hurwitz of Warren and several nieces and nephews.
He was an avid boater who summered in Touisset, RI for many years.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 9:30 am in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . Shiva will be private. Visit wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
