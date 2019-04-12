The Providence Journal Obituaries
Resources
TOPAKIAN, ALICE A. (ASADORIAN)
92 of Cranston, RI, died on April 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Armen Topakian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Sarah (Yessian) Asadorian and Charles Asadorian.
Alice attended the University of Rhode Island and Perry Normal School. After college she worked as a kindergarten teacher and later in life at Kaplan's Jewelry and Baxter's Jewelry, her favorite place of employment.
With a sharp mind, keen memory and a lively sense of humor, Alice leaves her two daughters, Gail Topakian and her companion Earl E. Tasca of Warwick and Karen Topakian and her wife Peg Stevenson of San Francisco.
VISITING HOURS will take place on Sunday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory,1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Her FUNERAL SERVICE will take place at SWAN POINT CEMETERY HISTORIC CHAPEL, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, on Monday, April 15 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: University of Rhode Island Foundation, 79 Upper College Rd., Kingston, RI 02881.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
