ALMEIDA, ALICE
90, of Tangent St., East Providence died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony Almeida. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Silva Cabral and Maria (Correia) Cabral.
Alice worked as a service associate for Warwick Shopper's World, Zayre's and Ames Department Stores. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Janet Almeida of Riverside, Diane Bedrosian of East Providence, Michael Almeida and his wife Grace of Cumberland, Nancy McClure and her husband Phillip of N. Smithfield, 4 granddaughters, Katie, Julianne, Kayla and Heather. She is survived by her brother James Cabral and his wife Laura of Providence. She was predeceased by her brother Manuel Cabral.
Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services and Burial are Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to the Fogarty Center, 220 Woonaquatucket Ave., N. Providence, RI 02911
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
