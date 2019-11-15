|
BURNS, ALICE (Mallison)
92, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Cedars. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Burns, Jr. She was employed by Uncas Jewelry Mfg. Company before retiring.
Alice is survived by four daughters and their husbands, Patricia Anne Simas and husband Joseph, Lynn Barbara Casale and husband Kenneth, Beverly Jean Williams and husband Thomas, Robin Elizabeth Oertel and husband Roger. Grandmother of Dana Oertel, Jeremy Williams, Christopher Casale, Jenna Dutterer and Jordan Williams, great-grandmother Liam Oertel
Her VISITATION will be held Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers's Association 245 Waterman Street Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019