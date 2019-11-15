The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
WOODLAWN" Funeral Home
600 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
"WOODLAWN" Funeral Home
600 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice (Mallison) Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice (Mallison) Burns Obituary
BURNS, ALICE (Mallison)
92, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Cedars. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Burns, Jr. She was employed by Uncas Jewelry Mfg. Company before retiring.
Alice is survived by four daughters and their husbands, Patricia Anne Simas and husband Joseph, Lynn Barbara Casale and husband Kenneth, Beverly Jean Williams and husband Thomas, Robin Elizabeth Oertel and husband Roger. Grandmother of Dana Oertel, Jeremy Williams, Christopher Casale, Jenna Dutterer and Jordan Williams, great-grandmother Liam Oertel
Her VISITATION will be held Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers's Association 245 Waterman Street Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now